Legislation Against Farm Bill Cuts a Non-Starter

Senator Pat Roberts says there will not be a vote on a proposal to protect the farm bill from budget cuts. The Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman says the Senate will not consider the bill offered up by the committee’s ranking Democrat, Debbie Stabenow. She filed the bill last week that aimed to keep all farm bill programs away from any spending reductions from 2019 to 2028. However, the bill was already perceived as being “symbolic” in nature.

Roberts noted that the budget resolution does not contain any directives to the Senate Agriculture Committee to cut spending. Roberts acknowledged that there were “assumptions” there would be cuts to farm bill spending, but he attributed those to budget officials and said the Senate would determine its own spending, according to the Hagstrom Report.