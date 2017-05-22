Let’s Grow Awards Seven Grants in Fifth Round

Seven new grant requests were selected for funding when the Let’s Grow Committee met in Denver in early May to consider proposals for the fifth round of grants. The committee has now awarded 57 grants totaling nearly $950,000 in the past three years.

After two days of deliberation, the committee awarded more than $77,300 in this round of funding through the following projects:

Maine Sheep Breeders Association – Enhancing Profitability Through Improved Business Practices.

North Dakota State University/University of Minnesota – Northern Plains Lamb Value Discovery Program.

National Sheep Improvement Program – United States Breed Associations and NSIP Collaboration: Forging a Relationship for the Future of Genetic Improvement.

Mountain Plains Agricultural Association – Sheep and Herder Care, Health and Safety Field Pocket Guides (Spanish and English translation).

Dairy Sheep Association of North America – Genetic Improvements in the Sheep Dairy Industry: Milk Production, Lamb Production and Wool Production.

Kansas Sheep Association – Educational Programs for Beginning and Advanced Sheep Producers.

Iowa State University – Effect of postpartum meloxicam administration to twin-lambing ewes on ewe metabolic status and lamb growth.

“Thank you to all who submitted proposals. Your time, effort, and dedication to the sheep industry is greatly valued,” said Let’s Grow Chair and ASI Secretary/Treasurer Susan Shultz of Ohio.