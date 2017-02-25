class="post-template-default single single-post postid-218217 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
(VIDEO) Lexington Chamber Hands Out Agricultural Awards | KRVN Radio

BY Joe Gangwish | February 25, 2017
(VIDEO) Lexington Chamber Hands Out Agricultural Awards
Andrea and Fred Nisley (Center) were awarded that 2017 Farm Family of the Year Award at the Lexington Chamber Banquet Friday night. (RRN Image)

The annual agricultural awards were handed out Friday night at the Lexington Chamber of Commerce Banquet.

This year’s Agribusiness of the Year winner was Dustin O’Hanlon of O’Hanlon Seed.   O’Hanlon, over the last eight years, has expanded his Pioneer Seed customer services to include agronomy, drilling, strip tilling, Arrow Seed, soil health, created an IT division for customers, and started a drone sales and service area.

2017 Agribusiness of the Year Winner Dustin O’Hanlon of O’Hanlon Seed. (RRN Image)

The Farm Employee of the Year winner for 2017 went to Steve Geirhan of Denker, Inc.   Quoting directly from the employer of the employee of the year, “(he) is really a “Jack of All Trades”.  H does everything from spotting sick cattle, on farm electrician, resident welder, out back mechanic and operates any machine on the farm.”

Geirhan was also recognized for his involvement in the community and with his family.

2017 Farm Employee of the Year Steve Geirhan (far right) RRN Image

This year’s Farm Family of the Year has had family in the Dawson County Area since 1880.   Fred and Andrea Nisley are this year’s recipients.  Fred has been farming south of town since 1972.   Andrea has been an Extension Educator with the University of Nebraska Extension in Dawson Co. since 1979.   They have two children, Erica and Clay.

The Fred and Andrea Nisley Family. The 2017 Farm Family of the Year Award Winner (RRN Image)

