Limousin Junior National Shows Continue in Denver

The Limousin enthusiasm continued Wednesday, July 18 in Denver, Colorado for the 2018 National Junior Limousin Show & Congress. In this second day of showing, 130 Limousin and Lim-Flex animals were paraded in front of Dr. Scott Schaake of Westmoreland, Kan., for their appraisal.

Grand champion Lim-Flex cow-calf honors went to WLBL Avalon 608D ET, a February 10, 2016, 56 percent Lim-Flex female, sired by MAGS Zodiac. The pair was exhibited by Will Blaydes, Midway, Ky. The reserve champion pair went to Wyatt Perry, Sarcoxie, Mo., with AUTO Chicago 423C ET. This September 2, 2015, 50 percent Lim-Flex cow was sired by EXAR Classen 1422B.

The grand champion Limousin cow-calf banner went to Maycee Ratliff, Westphalia, Kan. FWLY Purple Ribbon is a February 28, 2016, 81 percent Limousin cow, sired by RLBH Air Force One. Colton Barton, Jarrell, Texas, had the reserve champion pair with LFL Daisy 6061D ET, a June 1, 2016, 79 percent Limousin cow, also sired by MAGS Aviator.

In the bred and owned Lim-Flex bull show, Madison Ratliff, Westphalia, Kan., showed the grand champion. MRRC Legal 441E ET is a January 27, 2017, 50 percent Lim-Flex son of Colburn Primo 5153. The reserve champion bred and owned Lim-Flex bull was HUBB El Dorado, a September 2, 2017, 48 percent Lim-Flex son of MAGS Aviator, exhibited by Grant Hubbard, Miami, Okla.

Jayce Wilder, Snook, Texas, showed the grand champion bred and owned Limousin bull. WFL Earth Mover 704E ET is a May 1, 2017, 81 percent Limousin son of RLBH Air Force One. The reserve champion banner went to Dominic Ruppert, Witt, Ill., with Legacy’s Edward, a November 6, 2017, 100 percent Limousin son of FC Blue Blood ET.

The grand champion bred and owned Lim-Flex female was WFL Evangeline 740E, an December 10, 2017, 59 percent Lim-Flex heifer sired by Hubb Bulletproof and exhibited by Spencer Wilder, Snook, Texas. Madison Ratliff, Westphalia, Kan., exhibited the reserve champion bred and owned Lim-Flex female with MRRC Envy 770E, a February 28, 2017, 50 percent Lim-Flex heifer calf sired by May-Way Cash 397.

The final show of the day was the owned Limousin female show. Grand champion honors went to Allyson Rice, Boonsboro, Md., with TASF Eternity 150E, a September 12, 2017, 87 percent Limousin heifer sired by TASF Crown Royal 960C ET. Jacob Keeton, Wolfforth, Texas, took home reserve female with LLKT Miss Electra 719E ET, a September 4, 2017, 100 percent Limousin heifer sired by MAGS WL Usual Suspect 538U.

In this year’s show, the juniors added banners for the top five owned Limousin females. The third overall female was SHSK Elvera 710E ET, an April 28, 2017, 93 percent Limousin heifer, sired by TMCK Durham Wheat 6030X and exhibited by Carly Kolterman, Garland, Neb. CELL 7135E exhibited by Tanner Walden, Tonganoxie, Kan., was the fourth overall female. She is a March 2, 2017, 87 percent Limousin heifer sired by CJSL 4200B. The fifth place overall Limousin female was Riverstone Ever After ET, a January 10, 2017, 95 percent Limousin heifer, sired by TMCK Durham Wheat 6030X, and exhibited by Chase Ratliff, Westphalia, Kan.

The champion pair of females went to Shelby Hubbard, Miami, Okla. The best state group was Texas.