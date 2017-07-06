Limousin Junior National Shows Continue in Grand Island

The Limousin enthusiasm continued today in Grand Island, Nebraska for the 2017 National Junior Limousin Show and Congress. In this second day of showing, 166 Limousin and Lim-Flex animals were paraded in front of Alan Miller and Will Coor, both of Gridley, Ill., for their appraisal.

Grand champion Lim-Flex cow-calf honors went to DHIL Luvly 5023C, a May 18, 2015, 62 percent Lim-Flex female, sired by L H Xpress Freight 136X. The pair was exhibited by Kylee Kelley, Yukon, Okla. The reserve champion pair went to Jaden Linthicum, Welch, Okla., with JCL Candy Girl LNLM 5514C. This May 2, 2015, 50 percent Lim-Flex cow was sired by CALO Brickyard 902W.

The grand champion Limousin cow-calf banner went to Cameron Bryant, McMinnville, Tenn. FBFL Princess Kate 406C is a March 29, 2015, 87 percent Limousin cow, sired by MAGS Xyloid. Alexa Montagne, Elk Point, S.D., had the reserve champion pair with LLJB Adalida 322A, a March 24, 2013, 81 percent Limousin cow, also sired by MAGS Xyloid.

In the bred and owned Lim-Flex bull show, Madison Ratliff, Westphalia, Kan., showed the grand champion. MRRC Legal 441E ET is a January 27, 2017, 46 percent Lim-Flex son of Colburn Primo 5153. The reserve champion bred and owned Lim-Flex bull was Zack’s Moon Shine, a January 17, 2016, 68 percent Lim-Flex son of RLBH Air Force One, exhibited by Zachary Snyder, Fort Scott, Kan.

Ani Rexwinkle, Coffeyville, Kan., showed the grand champion bred and owned Limousin bull. AR Dexter is a September 27, 2016, 100 percent Limousin son of MAGS Yankee Doodle. The reserve champion banner went to Carson Walrod, Moreland, Iowa, with Flatland Don’t Stop, a February 29, 2016, 84 percent Limousin son of SL Buckmaster.

The grand champion bred and owned Lim-Flex female went to yesterday’s owned show reserve champion. JCL Cinnamon LNLM 522C, an October 9, 2015, 75 percent Lim-Flex heifer sired by MAGS Yip and exhibited by Linden Linthicum, Welch, Okla. Ashlee Corns, Altoona, Kan., exhibited the reserve champion bred and owned Lim-Flex female with SCAS Divine 935D, an October 13, 2016, 35 percent Lim-Flex senior heifer calf sired by SP The Answer 813.

The final show of the day was the owned Limousin female show. Grand champion honors went to Maycee Ratliff, Westphalia, Kan., with FWLY Purple Ribbon, a May 29, 2016, 81 percent Limousin heifer sired by RLBH Air Force One. Abigail Tipton, Greenback, Tenn., took home reserve female with ETGC Candy Apple, a November 22, 2015, 84 percent Limousin senior heifer sired by TASF Aristotle 752A.

In this year’s show, the juniors added banners for the top five owned Limousin females. The third overall female was TASF Dignity 035D, an April 3, 2016, 81 percent Limousin heifer, sired by RLBH Air Force One and exhibited by Erin Lawrence, Hebron, Ohio. Schilling’s Dancing Girl exhibited by Micah Ott, Danvers, Ill., was the fourth overall female. She is a March 1, 2016, 78 percent Limousin heifer sired by Schilling’s Blue Moon. The fifth place overall Limousin female was JJWI Dixie 615D, a May 1, 2016, 81 percent Limousin heifer, sired by RLBH Air Force One and exhibited by Jayce Wilder, Snook, Texas.

The champion pair of females went to Jayce Wilder, Snook, Texas. The best state group was Oklahoma.

Video coverage of the shows is available at www.NALF.org. Photos and additional converge may be found on the Facebook pages for the North American Limousin Junior Association, North American Limousin Foundation, and LIMOUSIN TODAY magazine.

A complete list of winners follows.

2017 National Junior Limousin Show & Congress

Wednesday Shows

July 5, 2017

Grand Island, Neb.

Judge: Alan Miller, Gridley, Ill.

Entries: 166 head

Lim-Flex cow-calf winners:

Grand champion Lim-Flex cow-calf: DHIL Luvly 5023C, 5/18/2015, 62% Lim-Flex, sired by LH Xpress Freight 136X, exhibited by Kylee Kelley, Yukon, Okla.

Reserve champion Lim-Flex cow-calf: JCL Candy Girl LNLM 5514C, 5/2/2015, 50% Lim-Flex, sired by CALO Brickyard 902W, exhibited by Jaden Linthicum, Welch, Okla.

Limousin cow-calf winners:

Grand champion Limousin cow-calf: FBFL Princess Kate 406C, 3/29/2015, 87% Limousin, sired by MAGS Xyloid, exhibited by Cameron Bryant, McMinnville, Tenn.

Reserve champion Limousin cow-calf: LLJB Adalida 3226A, 3/24/2013, 81% Limousin, sired by MAGS Xyloid, exhibited by Alexa Montagne, Elk Point, S.D.

Bred & owned Lim-Flex bull winners:

Division I champion: MRRC Legal 441E ET, 1/27/2017, 46% Lim-Flex, sired by Colburn Primo 5153, exhibited by Madison Ratliff, Westphalia, Kan.

Division I reserve: RLBH Days of Thunder ET, 10/2/2016, 62% Lim-Flex, sired by EF Xcessive Force, exhibited by Rachel Booth, Miami, Okla.

Division II champion: TSA Delta Force 225D, 6/30/2016, 54% Lim-Flex, sired by Mags Aviator, exhibited by Austin Speck, Chehalis, Wash.

Division II reserve: WB Driven ET, 5/14/2016, 50% Lim-Flex, sired by Silveiras S SIS GQ 2353, exhibited by Andrew Wright, Miami, Okla.

Division III champion: Zack’s Moon Shine, 1/17/2016, 68% Lim-Flex, sired by RLBH Air Force One, exhibited by Zachary Snyder, Fort Scott, Kan.

Division III reserve: Lewis Daybreak, 2/6/2016, 25% Lim-Flex, sired by Amen Impact 7234, exhibited by Kinlie Lewis, Iliff, Colo.

Grand champion bred and owned Lim-Flex bull: MRRC Legal 441E ET, 1/27/2017, 46% Lim-Flex, sired by Colburn Primo 5153, exhibited by Madison Ratliff, Westphalia, Kan.

Reserve champion bred and owned Lim-Flex bull: Zack’s Moon Shine, 1/17/2016, 68% Lim-Flex, sired by RLBH Air Force One, exhibited by Zachary Snyder, Fort Scott, Kan.

Bred and owned Limousin bull winners:

Division I champion: JLX Drake, 12/11/2016, 87% Limousin, sired by WLR Direct Hit, exhibited by Alexa Montagne, Elk Point, S.D.

Division I reserve: TGTG Delta Force 001D, 11/21/2016, 87% Limousin, sired by Wulfs Xclusive 2458X, exhibited by Tristan Gulotta, Independence, La.

Division II champion: AR Dexter, 9/27/2016, 100% Limousin, sired by MAGS Yankee Doodle, exhibited by Ani Rexwinkle, Coffeyville, Kan.

Division II reserve: JMIE Dynamite, 8/16/2016, 84% Limousin, sired by BTLE 4020 JD, exhibited by Jamie Smith, New Virginia, Iowa

Division III champion: Flatland Don’t Stop, 2/29/2016, 84% Limousin, sired by SL Buckmaster, exhibited by Carson Walrod, Moorland, Iowa

Grand champion bred and owned Limousin bull: AR Dexter, 9/27/2016, 100% Limousin, sired by MAGS Yankee Doodle, exhibited by Ani Rexwinkle, Coffeyville, Kan.

Reserve champion bred and owned Limousin bull: Flatland Don’t Stop, 2/29/2016, 84% Limousin, sired by SL Buckmaster, exhibited by Carson Walrod, Moorland, Iowa

Bred and Owned Lim-Flex female winners:

Division I champion: SCAS Divine 935D, 10/13/2016, 35% Lim-Flex, sired by SP The Answer 813, exhibited by Ashlee Corns, Altoona, Kan.

Division I Flex reserve: KLCS Driving Miss Daisy, 9/27/2016, 50% Lim-Flex, sired by EF Xcessive Force, exhibited by Keely Campbell Shultz, Danielsville, Ga.

Division II champion: MCPR Felicia 501D, 5/2/2016, 59% Lim-Flex, sired by MAGS Aviator, exhibited by Madison Culpepper, Gonzales, Texas

Division II reserve: SCAS Designer 922D, 5/22/2016, 71% Lim-Flex, sired by Schilling’s Yannis, exhibited by Ashlee Corns, Altoona, Kan.

Division III champion: JCL Cinnamon LNLM 522C, 10/9/2015, 75% Lim-Flex, sired by MAGS Yip, exhibited by Linden Linthicum, Welch, Okla.

Division III reserve: CAIT Diamond Cut 680D ET, 2/19/2016, 37% Lim-Flex, sired by EXAR Classen 1422B, exhibited by Caitlyn Ochsner, Kersey, Colo.

Bred & owned Lim-Flex grand champion female: JCL Cinnamon LNLM 522C, 10/9/2015, 75% Lim-Flex, sired by MAGS Yip, exhibited by Linden Linthicum, Welch, Okla.

Bred & owned Lim-Flex reserve female: SCAS Divine 935D, 10/13/2016, 35% Lim-Flex, sired by SP The Answer 813, exhibited by Ashlee Corns, Altoona, Kan.

Owned Limousin female winners:

Division I champion: DSDC KCS Miss Wallpaper, 11/7/2016, 81% Limousin, sired by MAGS Y So Tangled, exhibited by Samantha Moore, Raphine, Va.

Division I reserve: SEEE Dixie ET, 11/15/2016, 81% Limousin, sired by MAGS Antelope, exhibited by Dalton Edwards, Higginsville, Mo.

Division II champion: AUTO Paradise 287D ET, 9/10/2016, 79% Limousin, sired by Auto Lucky Strike 118B, exhibited by Mason Shipman, Treynor, Iowa

Division II champion: SCRN DABI 932D, 10/22/2016, 93% Limousin, sired by Schilling’s Yannis, exhibited by Maddix Small, Neodesha, Kan.

Division III champion: FWLY Purple Ribbon, 5/29/2016, 81% Limousin, sired by RLBH Air Force One, exhibited by Maycee Ratliff, Westphalia, Kan.

Division III reserve: JJWI Dixie 615D, 5/1/2016, 81% Limousin, sired by RLBH Air Force One, exhibited by Jayce Wilder, Snook, Texas

Division IV champion: TASF Dignity 035D, 4/3/2016, 81% Limousin, sired by RLBH Air Force One, exhibited by Erin Lawrence, Hebron, Ohio

Division IV reserve: Schilling’s Dancing Girl, 3/1/2016, 78% Limousin, sired by Schilling’s Blue Moon, exhibited by Micah Ott, Danvers, Ill.

Division V champion: VL Deja Vu 610D, 1/16/2016, 100% Limousin, sired by VL Apollo 324A, exhibited by Mason Shipman, Treynor, Iowa

Division V reserve: VL Delilah 606D, 1/14/2016, 87% Limousin, sired by Alter Ego, exhibited by Nicholas Duckett, Grimes, Iowa

Division VI champion: ETGC Candy Apple, 11/22/2015, 84% Limousin, sired by TASF Aristotle 752A, exhibited by Abigail Tipton, Greenback, Tenn.

Division VI reserve: CHAC Lucy 404C ET, 10/4/2015, 100% Limousin, sired by DHVO Deuce 132R, exhibited by Logan Chachere, Dayton, Texas

Grand champion owned Limousin female: FWLY Purple Ribbon, 5/29/2016, 81% Limousin, sired by RLBH Air Force One, exhibited by Maycee Ratliff, Westphalia, Kan.

Reserve champion owned Limousin female: ETGC Candy Apple, 11/22/2015, 84% Limousin, sired by TASF Aristotle 752A, exhibited by Abigail Tipton, Greenback, Tenn.

Third overall owned Limousin female: TASF Dignity 035D, 4/3/2016, 81% Limousin, sired by RLBH Air Force One, exhibited by Erin Lawrence, Hebron, Ohio.

Fourth overall owned Limousin female: Schilling’s Dancing Girl, 3/1/2016, 78% Limousin, sired by Schilling’s Blue Moon, exhibited by Micah Ott, Danvers, Ill.

Fifth overall owned Limousin female: JJWI Dixie 615D, 5/1/2016, 81% Limousin, sired by RLBH Air Force One, exhibited by Jayce Wilder, Snook, Texas

Champion pair of females: Jayce Wilder, Snook, Texas

Best state group: Oklahoma