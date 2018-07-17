Limousin Juniors Compete in National Showmanship Contest

Winning the showmanship contest at a national level junior show is one of the highlights of any junior member’s career. Four age divisions of members from the North American Limousin Junior Association competed in the national Limousin showmanship contest on Monday, July 16, 2018. The contest was held during the National Junior Limousin Show & Congress, July 14-20, 2018 in Denver, Colo.

Travis Pembrook, Fairview, Okla., served as the judge for the contest. Travis owns a cattle operation with his wife and two sons. Travis is well versed in all aspects of the show ring as he displays cattle at many National shows throughout the United States, as well as judging numerous shows.

The top ten showpersons from each age division were selected.

In the novice division, ages five to nine, champion showman was Bentley London, Collinsville, Texas. Rounding out the top ten include: Carly Kolterman, Garland, Neb., reserve champion; Beau London, Collinsville, Texas, third; Ellie Dill, Marshfield, Mo., fourth; Lana Tittor, Paradise, Texas, fifth; Jake Ozburn, Unionville, Tenn., sixth; Colt Parkinson, Levelland, Texas, seventh; Brooklyn Ludens, Hurley, S.D., eighth; Kynlee Mae Thomas, Wolfforth, Texas, ninth; Aliston McCarley, Girard, Kan., tenth.

The junior division consists of members ages ten to 13. Champion showman was Turner Longacre, Kellyville, Okla. Reserve champion was Jackson Dill, Marshfield, Mo. Rounding out the rest of the top ten include: Addison McWhorter, Kiowa, Colo., third; Peyton Collum, Guthrie, Okla., fourth; Tucker Parkinson, Levelland, Texas, fifth; Boone Begert, Allison, Texas, sixth; Torrance Spriggs, Afton, Okla., seventh; Kyle Linhart, Leon, Iowa, eighth; Lilyanna Portwood, Versailles, Ky., ninth; Mikah Edwards, Fair Grove, Mo., tenth.

Korynn Clason, Beaver City, Neb., was the grand champion intermediate showman, an age division consisting of youth ages 14 to 16. Collin Ochsner, Kersey, Colo., was reserve champion with the rest of the top ten including: McKenna Richardson, Eureka, Kan., third; McKinley Begert, Allison, Texas, fourth; Logan Chachere, Dayton, Texas, fifth; Nikki Keeton, Wolfforth, Texas, sixth; Faith Spriggs, Afton, Okla., seventh; Hannah Hooper, Hale Center, Texas, eighth; Colton Barton, Jarrell, Texas, ninth; Ali Getz, Jay, Okla., tenth.

In the final division, members ranging in age from 17 to 21, grand champion senior showman went to Cody Heavin, Springfield, Mo. The other members who were named to the top ten and not placed in any order due to the caliber of their showing skills include: Chase Ratliff, Westphalia, Kan., Will Blaydes, Midway, Ky., Maycee Ratliff, Westphalia, Kan., Olivia Williams, Fairfield, Va., Stratton Wotowey, Fort Collins, Colo., Zane Gavette, Wash., Vada Vickland, Longmont, Colo., Shelby Hubbard, Miami, Okla., Eva Hinrichsen, Westmoreland, Kan.