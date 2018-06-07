Lindsay Corporation and Farmers Edge Announce Global Partnership to Accelerate Digital Transformation on the Farm

OMAHA, Nebraska and WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer/distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, and Farmers Edge, a global leader in decision agriculture, today announced a new strategic partnership that will deliver an unmatched suite of ag tech and digital agronomy solutions for their customers.

This unique collaboration between Lindsay Corporation and Farmers Edge provides farmers with a simple solution to easily access field-centric data and deep insights they need to make informed decisions and get the most out of every acre. Growers who utilize both FieldNET®, a fully integrated wireless management tool, and the Farmers Edge digital platform will have the ability to seamlessly share key data back and forth between the two platforms – which will help optimize water application and other inputs while growers work to maximize yields and profitability. As part of the agreement, the Farmers Edge suite of digital agronomic tools will be offered via Lindsay Corporation’s vast global network of over 350 Zimmatic® dealers.

Syncing technologies brings exciting new capabilities, broadens service offerings, and strengthens digital connectivity on the farm. When growers’ data comes to life in charts, graphs and reports, they start to see things they’ve never seen before. These unbiased insights help growers base farm management decisions on data, not marketing campaigns, traditional practices, or gut instincts. Better decisions, grounded in trusted data and supported by the power of analytics, can help transform farming operations into profitable businesses.

“We’re proud to partner with Farmers Edge to provide our customers with yet another powerful advancement within our industry-leading irrigation management solution. Among other things, this collaboration will allow us to provide our FieldNET customers exclusive access, within the irrigation management industry, to daily, high-resolution satellite imagery from Farmers Edge,” said Brian Magnusson, vice president of technology at Lindsay Corporation. “The collaboration of these two powerful ag tech platforms will give customers an unmatched irrigation management solution, helping growers maximize the value of their farm data to drive increased profitability.”

“Our strategy is rooted in whole-farm integration. Data integration is critical to help growers make the best possible decisions, maximize farm productivity and efficiency,” said Wade Barnes, CEO of Farmers Edge. “This partnership is another piece of the puzzle in our execution to build one digital platform that unlocks the value of data and addresses all aspects of farm management – from seeding to harvest, and everything in between, including irrigation management.”