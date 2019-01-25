Lindsay Corporation to Ring NYSE Opening Bell Jan. 28

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, will ring the Opening Bell ® at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Monday, Jan. 28, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the first Zimmatic ® center pivot delivered. Lindsay President and CEO Timothy L. Hassinger will ring the Opening Bell, accompanied by members of Lindsay’s leadership.

“We are thrilled to celebrate Lindsay’s storied history on the podium of the New York Stock Exchange,” said Hassinger. “Decades later, we’re continuing our focus on innovation and bringing new technology to market, giving a competitive edge to growers around the world.”

A live feed of the NYSE Opening Bell (9:26 a.m. ET) can be found at http://new.livestream.com/NYSE. Photos and video of the NYSE Bell Ringing Ceremony also will be available courtesy of the NYSE on Facebook (NYSE), on Twitter (@NYSE), on YouTube (nysetv1), and from media@theice.com.