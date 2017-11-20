Lindsay’s FieldNET® Technology Receives National Recognition for Innovative Design

(OMAHA, Neb.) — Lindsay Corporation has announced that two of its latest crop irrigation innovations, FieldNET Advisor and Pivot Control Lite, have been selected as AE50 award winners for 2018. Presented by the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers (ASABE), the award recognizes the year’s most innovative designs in engineering products or systems for the food and agriculture industries.

“It is always a great honor to win an AE50 award – but, with two awards, we are especially proud, because it recognizes our team’s commitment to furthering FieldNET’s leadership in the irrigation technology market,” said Reece Andrews, director, FieldNET and Zimmatic Controls at Lindsay Corporation.

The most awarded pivot telemetry solution in the industry, FieldNET by Lindsay technology provides the most comprehensive options to remotely monitor and control all of a grower’s irrigation systems. The platform, which is compatible with almost any electric pivot brand, delivers real-time information so they can see exactly what their systems are doing and control them quickly and easily from a laptop, tablet or smartphone.

Launched in April 2017, FieldNET Advisor takes remote monitoring and control technology to the next level – helping growers decide precisely when, where and how much to irrigate. The patented technology simplifies and automates the use of proven irrigation scheduling methods to deliver continuously updated, science-based irrigation recommendations that are customized for each field. Currently available in the U.S. and Canada for corn and soybean growing operations, there are plans to expand FieldNET Advisor’s availability beyond North America, as well as support for additional crops, in 2018.

Pivot Control Lite was launched in May 2017, extending FieldNET’s capabilities to a broader range of growers and equipment types. An end-of-pivot mounted controller, it provides growers with a simpler, more cost-effective option for remote monitoring and control of existing and earlier model center pivots – delivering many advanced irrigation management capabilities that previously were only available with more advanced solutions.

“FieldNET Advisor and Pivot Control Lite are game-changers for growers and the irrigation industry,” Andrews said. “They also are the latest examples of how we continue to lead the way in developing innovative, affordable solutions to help growers improve yields, while reducing water usage and other input costs.”

The AE50 Awards will be presented at the ASABE Agricultural Equipment Technology Conference held in Louisville, Kentucky, on February 13, 2018.