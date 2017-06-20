Little Blue NRD Imposes Temporary Stay on Well Drilling

The Board of Directors of the Little Blue NRD took action at their June 15th Board of Director’s meeting to impose an immediate temporary stay on the drilling of new high-capacity water wells throughout the district. High capacity water wells are those which pump over 50 gallons per minute. The vote was 9 to 8.

According to Mike Onnen, Manager of the district, the stay is being enforced to give the board time to complete revisions to the current groundwater rules and regulations, without creating a spike in new well drilling. “Some on the board have concerns that when new rules are being discussed, producers may feel that the window of time to install new wells may close and they may be prevented from drilling a new well,” says Onnen. “This was the case in the Lower Republican NRD several years ago, and the board wants to avoid that rush to drill and a potential overdraft on the water supply.”

State law provides for a temporary 180 day stay while the district contemplates permanent rules. The NRD is also required by law to conduct a public hearing within the 180-day period and determine what action might be necessary on well permits which had been approved before the immediate stay but which had not been drilled.

The board of directors are working rule changes which would be more proactive in managing the underground water supplies. “Groundwater levels have continued a slow but steady decline across the district for many years,” says Onnen. “Our current triggers allow far too much aquifer depletion before implementation of controls which could preserve the resource.” Onnen concluded, “Our groundwater is too precious a resource and too valuable for the economy and well being of our area to allow depletions to continue.”

The temporary stay began with the Board’s action on June 15th and will terminate on December 12th.