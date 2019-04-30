Livestock camp, animal science field day May 22-23

Youth can triple-dip on science, livestock and fun May 22-23 in Curtis, and stay overnight at a college campus, to boot.

Best to wear the boots, actually, and toss in a bed roll, pillow and overnight supplies as youth ages 8 to 18 can attend a livestock camp and animal science field day with hands-on training in evaluating livestock. Activities will be at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.

Register by 5 p.m. on May 10 at https://go.unl.edu/camp-ncta.

On Wednesday, May 22, NCTA will host the “Standard of Excellence Livestock Judging Camp.” Judgers can stay overnight at the NCTA residence hall, and join in the annual “Youth Animal Science Field Day” on Thursday, May 23. Activities include evening sessions, and a movie.

From 9:30-3:30 on Thursday, young animal scientists can attend six different sessions taught by Nebraska Extension educators and NCTA judging team members, faculty and staff.

Topics will include animal science careers, horse hippology, dog care/stock dogs, beef reproduction, animal management, poultry judging and more, said West Central District 4-H Coordinator Ashley Benes.

The Livestock Camp includes animal evaluation techniques, terminology, note taking skills, proper handling of contest animals, and developing confidence to deliver oral reasons on placings, says Dr. Doug Smith, NCTA livestock judging coach.

Schedules and other details are at https://go.unl.edu/camp-ncta. For questions about May 23, contact Ashley Benes at 308-696-6784 or Extension Educator Kathy Burr at 308-367-4424, or e-mail psmith3@unl.edu. The fee for Thursday is $10.

Questions about May 22 and judging camp should be directed to Coach Doug Smith at 308-367-5286 or doug.smith@unl.edu.