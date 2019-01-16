class="post-template-default single single-post postid-359518 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
Local Chemigation Training Sessions

BY NEWS RELEASE | January 16, 2019
 Seven local Chemigation Training sessions are being held for farmers who apply chemicals through an irrigation system. The Nebraska Chemigation Act requires that applicators must be certified by attending a course offered by the University of Nebraska Extension and must pass the written exam to verify their knowledge of the Chemigation Act requirements.

These rules are administered by each of the state’s 23 Natural Resources Districts (NRDs) and the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality (NDEQ). The Central Platte NRD inspects the required safety equipment on chemigation systems, receives permit applications and fees, and issues chemigation site permits.

The NDEQ has subcontracted with UNL Extension to provide the training, proctor the exam, and deliver the results of the exam.  NDEQ also issues the chemigation applicator certifications to persons who pass the written test.

Certification is good for four years, after which renewals are required. Current permits expire June 1 of each year. To renew a permit, a $20 permit fee and application form must be mailed to Central Platte NRD by June 1, 2019. Renewal permits can be issued without an inspection; however, Central Platte NRD is required to reinspect systems in operation on a spot-check basis.

Local training dates:
*Feb. 1:  St. Paul    Contact: Troy Ingram (308) 754-5422   tingram5@unl.edu
*Feb. 6:  Hastings    Contact: Ron Seymour (402) 461-7209   ron.seymour@unl.edu
*Feb. 15:  Broken Bow   Contact: Troy Ingram (308) 754-5422   tingram5@unl.edu
*Feb. 20:  Cozad   Contact: Todd Whitney (308) 324-5501   twhitney3@unl.edu
*Feb. 20: Columbus   Contact: Aaron Nygren  (402) 352-3821   anygren2@unl.edu
*March 6:  Grand Island  Contact: Troy Ingram (308) 754-5422   tingram5@unl.edu
*March 20:  Kearney  Contact: Todd Whitney (308) 324-5501   twhitney3@unl.edu

For statewide testing dates, visit the NDEQ website: http://www.deq.state.ne.us.

For more information contact the Central Platte Natural Resources District at (308) 385-6282.

