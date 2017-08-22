Macie Wippel Ag Educator attends CASE Conference and Develops Soybean Classroom Curriculum

(FAIRBANKS, ALASKA) – Macie Wippel has completed a STEM based CASE (Curriculum for AgriScience Education) training the past two weeks in Fairbanks, Alaska on Natural Resources and Ecology. Through a Nebraska FFA Foundation scholarship, funded by the Nebraska Soybean Board and DuPont Pioneer, Macie is supplementing this STEM based curriculum by using soybeans as a model, focus and method for learning. This fall Macie will be implementing this curriculum in their classroom by utilizing soybeans in various segments of the Natural Resources science systems.

“This is a good effort for industry and a commodity board to further agricultural education in our schools. The program shares the expertise of others to raise the level of agricultural education in our schools,” says Victor Bohuslavsky, Executive Director of the Nebraska Soybean Board.

Through is curriculum Macie will be teaching her students about the process, benefits and challenges related to the use of soybeans in agriculture. The Natural Resources and Ecology curriculum covers all areas of natural resources while giving students a fun and hands-on experience. The use of soybeans in natural resources will allow students to identify a way they can incorporate soybeans into being something that is sustainable and helps preserve or conserve the environment. “Soybeans are a seed that can be used for many different things. Aside from food products and animal feed soybeans can be used in different aspects of agriculture. Within natural resources students will have the opportunity to discover how a soybean can be transformed into something to better help the environment” says Macie.

“Ensuring there is enough safe, affordable and nutritious food for all will require than more students understand agriculture and become future leaders in food production,” said Mark Deterding, Business Director for DuPont Pioneer’s Western Business Unit. “We know that we cannot do this alone and are working with others in agriculture and education to give teachers the best resources to encourage children to understand agriculture and consider careers in the industry.”

Matt Kreifels, Assistant Professor of Practice with UNL’s Agricultural Leadership, Education and Communication Department says, “we expect our teachers to know everything and teach all areas of agriculture, food and natural resources. The reality is they have very minimal resources to equip both themselves and their classrooms to teach this valuable information. The CASE Institute is unique and very beneficial to a teacher. They can easily implement that curriculum right in their classroom.”