Majority Leader Schedules Vote for Perdue April 24 | KRVN Radio

BY NAFB News | April 6, 2017
George "Sonny" Perdue, former governor of Georgia, answers questions at the Senate Agriculture Committee hearing Thursday morning on his nomination to become the next secretary of Agriculture. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Associated Press

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has placed a time for debate and a vote for the confirmation of Agriculture Secretary Nominee Sonny Perdue.

The vote is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. April 24th, after what’s expected to be a couple of hours of debate. The Senate Periodical Gallery confirmed the vote, saying McConnell added it to the schedule as a unanimous consent request, according to the Hagstrom Report.

The schedule puts to rest any speculation a vote could be held yet this week, as the Senate is stuck in a political battle over Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch. The vote is scheduled for the first day back for the Senate following a two-week recess.

The vote comes 13 weeks after Perdue was nominated by President Donald Trump.

 

