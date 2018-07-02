Make Your 4th of July Bash a Hit with Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner.

DENVER, July 2, 2018 — Nothing says 4th of July quite like firing up your grill and enjoying a perfectly cooked steak or burger.

Data shows that steak and ground beef average retail purchases increase by 62 percent and 25 percent, respectively, during the week of the 4th of July. This data also shows that steak and ground beef retail prices typically drop during that weeki, making grilling beef both a delicious and affordable way to celebrate Independence Day!

If you’re looking for some great grilling ideas, Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner., has the perfect recipes to take your 4th of July bash to the next level.

A steak to remember. A Ribeye steak is always sure to please, and wow a hungry crowd. Try this Ribeye with Fresh Tomato Tapenade recipe for a quick and tasty grilling winner.

A burger that pops. There is nothing wrong with keeping it classic with burgers. The 4th of July is a great time to take this staple up a notch with a fun recipe, like Firecracker Burgers with Cooling Lime Sauce.

Kick it up with kabobs. Looking for something on the lighter side? Consider making Citrus-Marinated Beef Top Sirloin & Fruit Kabobs. These kabobs are not only colorful, but this recipe is also certified by the American Heart Association®.

Peppers with a punch. Appetizers are always a good idea, and nothing’s more pleasing than Picadillo-Stuffed Jalapeno Peppers. With just the right amount of spice, these peppers are sure to please.

“The 4th of July is the perfect opportunity to embrace the summer grilling season,” said Bridget Wasser, meat scientist for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff. “Between the various cuts available in the meat case and Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. recipes, the grilling options are endless for the holiday.”

To ensure a successful 4th of July cookout, it’s also important to follow good food safety practices, including:

Picking up beef just before checking out at the store to make sure it stays cold to avoid potential bacterial growth

Refrigerating or freezing meat as soon as possible, and only removing meat from the refrigerator just before cooking

Thoroughly washing hands in hot, soapy water before and after handling raw meat

Keeping raw meat away from other foods

Using a meat thermometer to determine doneness

For more recipes and food safety tips visit https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/.