class="single single-post postid-203988 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"
Man Charged in Seed Theft Must Pay Restitution | KRVN Radio

Man Charged in Seed Theft Must Pay Restitution

BY Joe Gangwish | December 22, 2016
Home News Agricultural News
Man Charged in Seed Theft Must Pay Restitution
Darcy Maulsby/iStock/Thinkstock

A federal judge has ordered a naturalized U.S. citizen from China who pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to steal seed corn, to pay the U.S. companies that made the seed $425,000.

Mo Hailong entered a plea agreement with federal prosecutors in January. In it, he admitted to the plan that would send stolen Monsanto and DuPont Pioneer seed corn to China, where scientists planned to reproduce its genetic traits.

Monday’s judgment in U.S. District Court in Des Moines ordered Mo to pay each company $212,500 in restitution, as well as forfeit two farms.

He also must report to prison in 90 days to serve his three-year sentence, after which he must report to immigration officials.

 

© 2016 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments