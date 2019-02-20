March Pesticide/Dicamba/Chemigation Trainings

Trainings held in the month of March for Buffalo and Hall Counties are the following: Private Pesticide Training March 6th at the Hall County Extension Office from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. with Chemigation Training in the afternoon from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. (3180 W. Hwy 34, Grand Island, NE; RSVP to the Hall County Extension Office at 308-385-5088).

Private Pesticide Training March 12th at the Buffalo County Extension Office from 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. (1400 E. 34th Street, Kearney, NE; RSVP to the Buffalo County Extension Office at 308-236-1235). Private Pesticide Training March 14th at the Hall County Extension Office from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. with Dicamba Training in the afternoon from 1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m. (3180 W. Hwy 34, Grand Island, NE; RSVP to the Hall County Extension Office at 308-385-5088). Private Pesticide Training March 19th at the Hall County Extension Office from 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. (3180 W. Hwy 34, Grand Island, NE; RSVP to the Hall County Extension Office at 308-385-5088). Private Pesticide Training March 20th at the Buffalo County Extension Office from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. with Chemigation Training in the afternoon from 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

(1400 E. 34th Street, Kearney, NE; RSVP to the Buffalo County Extension Office at 308-236-1235).

More information on training dates, locations, and general information about pesticide/chemigation/dicamba trainings can be found online (https://pested.unl.edu/ certification-and-training) or by contacting your local Extension Office.