Market Facilitation Program Deadline Thursday

The deadline for farmers to sign up for the Market Facilitation Program is Thursday. The program, launched last year to help producers suffering from trade retaliation damages, has already paid out roughly $8 billion to farmers.

Since its launch in September 2018, more than 864,000 producers have applied. Producers can apply without proof of yield but must certify 2018 production by May 1, 2019. Producers of corn, cotton, dairy, hogs, shelled almonds, sorghum, soybeans, fresh sweet cherries and wheat should apply at their local Farm Service Agency office, according to a Department of Agriculture statement.

USDA previously announced the second and final round of trade mitigation payments in December. Producers only need to sign-up once for the program to be eligible for the first and second rounds of payments.

Applications are available online at farmers.gov/MFP. Applications can be completed at a local FSA office or submitted electronically either by scanning, emailing or faxing.