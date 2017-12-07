Marshall leads letter against Livestock ELD Mandate

(WASHINGTON, D.C.) – Today, Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D., sent a letter to House and Appropriations Committee leadership encouraging the inclusion of language in any year-end funding mechanism that would provide a one year delay for implantation of Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs) for the livestock industry.

This language was already included in the, Make America Secure and Prosperous Appropriations Act, which passed the House on September 14th, 2017. It is yet to pass the Senate.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) recently ruled that anyone transporting agricultural commodities will receive a 90-day waiver starting December 18th, 2017. While it is encouraging that the FMCSA acknowledged the challenges the agriculture sector will face when implementing this rule, the 90-day waiver is simply not enough time to craft a long-term solution.

The bipartisan letter, signed by 67 Members of Congress, requests the following language be included:

“SEC. 132. EXEMPTION FROM REQUIREMENT FOR ELECTRONIC LOGGING DEVICE. None of the funds appropriated or otherwise made available to the Department of Transportation by this Act or any other Act may be obligated or expended to implement, administer, or enforce the requirements of section 31137 of title 49, United States Code, or any regulation issued by the Secretary pursuant to such section, with respect to the use of electronic logging devices by operators of commercial motor vehicles, as defined in section 31132(1) of such title, transporting livestock as defined in section 602 of the Emergency Livestock Feed Assistance Act of 1988 (7 U.S.C. 1471) or insects.”

“For the last 6 months, I have heard from livestock haulers across the state, and they have relayed their concerns about this impending mandate,” Rep. Roger Marshall, M.D., said. “While motorist safety must always remain the utmost priority, so must the welfare of our animals. I am committed to carrying this concern to leadership and am encouraged by the bipartisan support for this language. ”

You can see the entire text of the letter, along with all signatures HERE .