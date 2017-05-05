Governor Ricketts Proclaims May is Beef Month in Nebraska

Today, Governor Pete Ricketts proclaimed May is Beef Month in Nebraska to recognize the state’s beef producers and celebrate the many ways Nebraska leads the nation in beef production. Joining the Governor for the proclamation signing was Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) Director Greg Ibach and representatives from Nebraska Cattlemen and the Nebraska Beef Council.

“Nebraska became the nation’s number one exporter of beef in 2016 giving us the world-wide recognition we deserve for our great tasting, quality beef,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Additionally, May kicks off grilling season in Nebraska, making this month the perfect time to celebrate beef and recognize the hard-working ranchers who continue to grow the state’s beef industry.”

Along with being the nation’s number one exporter of beef, Nebraska continues to be the number one processor of beef and the number one state in the nation for cattle on feed, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Nebraska has exceeded the $1 billion mark in overall beef exports every year since 2014.

“Our efforts to market and promote Nebraska beef products nationally and internationally, along with our reputation for delivering premium beef products, are increasing Nebraska’s beef exports,” said NDA Director Greg Ibach. “It’s opening doors for us in new and existing markets.”

Buck Wehrbein, Waterloo, Chairman of the Board for the Nebraska Beef Council, agreed saying how much producers appreciate the recognition of Beef Month in Nebraska.

“Beef Month is another opportunity to share the story with consumers of premium beef from Nebraska,” said Wehrbein. “Nebraska farmers and ranchers have high standards and work hard to deliver quality beef products that consumers desire.”

“Family farms and ranches have a rich history here in Nebraska,” said Troy Stowater, president of Nebraska Cattlemen and rancher from Wayne. “Our families care for the land, provide a safe and comfortable environment for their animals, protect natural resources, and work diligently to provide people with delicious and nutritious food.”