McKenzie Beals Awarded Larry E. Sitzman Youth in Nebraska Agriculture Scholarship

McKenzie Beals of Friend, NE, has been awarded the 2017 Larry E. Sitzman Youth in Nebraska Agriculture Scholarship. McKenzie is a senior studying Animal Science/Pre-Veterinary Medicine at the University of Nebraska –Lincoln. She has been accepted as a member of the veterinary school class of 2021, in the cooperative program between the University of Nebraska – Lincoln and Iowa State University. Upon graduation, she plans to focus in food animal medicine and will return to rural Nebraska to help producers improve herd health, management, and sustainability of livestock production while maintaining the integrity and quality of the food supply that feeds the world.

McKenzie has experienced the diversity and breadth of agriculture, growing up around swine, beef cattle, sheep, and horses. Therefore she understands how all agriculture industries have a common goal of feeding the world, protecting hard working farmers and ranchers, and promoting the agriculture industry to the public.

McKenzie says, “As a veterinarian, you are more than just your title, you are a role model and a community leader. I’m excited for my future as a veterinarian where I will impact agriculture in my work, membership with agricultural organizations, and as a role model to young people interested in agriculture.”

Dr. Ronald Lewis, professor of animal breeding and genomics at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln wrote, “McKenzie has a passion for our agricultural industries, with the capacity to make a difference.

Her personal qualities and ambition, coupled with her community spirit and leadership skills personify the vision of Larry Sitzman and this scholarship program.”

McKenzie is the scholarship chair for Sigma Alpha Professional Agriculture Sorority, treasurer for the Pre-Veterinary Medicine Club, historian/social media chair for Tau Sigma Transfer Honor Society and a member of many other organizations on and off campus.

McKenzie says, “Using my varied experiences and knowledge of the agriculture industry, I can promote and be a leader for the agriculture industry in the fullest way possible.”

The Larry E. Sitzman Youth in Nebraska Agriculture Scholarship is a $1,000 scholarship, which was awarded to McKenzie during the Annual Meeting of the Nebraska Pork Producers Association on February 14, 2017.

Larry E. Sitzman learned patriotism, service to our country, and respect for our leaders from his parents. Agriculture has been his passion. Throughout his life he has provided service in various forms and from different positions of leadership. Sitzman is known for sharing his voice defending perspectives and asking challenging questions. He served on many state and national agricultural boards before being named the Director of Agriculture for Nebraska in 1991. He ended his working role as Executive Director of the Nebraska Pork Producers Association in 2016. Today, Sitzman serves as an active volunteer leader at the Veterans Administration in Lincoln.