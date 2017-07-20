Mexican Ambassador Addresses Corn Congress Delegation

The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) has benefited both the American and Mexican agriculture industries, and Mexico is optimistic about the prospects of modernizing the trade agreement, Mexican Ambassador Gerónimo Gutiérrez told more than 200 corn farmers gathered today in Washington at the National Corn Growers Association’s semiannual meeting.

“Our agricultural trade through NAFTA has been a success for all parties,” said Ambassador Gutiérrez. “The challenge is that none of us should stay in our comfort zone. If we want to achieve a win-win trade modernization, we must keep active. There is no guaranteed outcome.”

Ambassador Gutiérrez expressed a strong desire to continue strengthening agricultural trade between the U.S. and Mexico, but he also acknowledged that Mexico must keep its options open and is looking to other markets to secure his nation’s grain supply.

NCGA President Wesley Spurlock thanked the Ambassador for his remarks and echoed the importance of NAFTA to U.S. corn farmers.

“NAFTA has made the agriculture industry stronger in both the U.S. and Mexico. We thank Ambassador Gutiérrez for his remarks today, and we share his desire to protect a strong agriculture trade relationship between our countries,” said Spurlock.

“The Ambassador engaged in a productive dialogue with our farmers, who will be on Capitol Hill this week reinforcing the importance of a trade policy that strengthens existing markets such as Mexico and develops new ones to ensure U.S. agriculture keeps its global competitive edge,” said Spurlock.

Earlier this week, the Trump Administration released its NAFTA negotiating objectives ahead of modernization talks, which are scheduled to begin later this summer.

“We are encouraged that the Administration’s NAFTA objectives reflect that the Trump Administration has been listening to corn farmers and other voices in agriculture on trade,” said Spurlock. “We look forward to continuing our close collaboration with the Administration as the hard work of NAFTA modernization begins.”