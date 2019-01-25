Mexico Ambassador Predicts Quick Mexico USMCA Passage

Mexico’s new ambassador to the United States recently predicted Mexico could quickly approve the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement that replaces the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Pro Farmer reports the ambassador said, “Our process will be faster than your process,” at a conference of city mayors in Washington, adding “now the USMCA needs to move forward.” The agreement only needs to pass one chamber, the Senate, of Mexico’s legislature. The agreement is also expected to easily gain approval in Canada once considered.

The U.S. timeline, however, is uncertain as the necessary steps to move forward, economic impact reports from the U.S. International Trade Commission, could be delayed by the federal government shutdown. Those are due in March, if the process is to stay on-time. Then, the administration must submit to Congress a draft bill, and ultimately an implementing bill for consideration.