Mexico Bans Select GMO Soybean Plantings in Seven States

Mexico’s agriculture sanitation authority has revoked Monsanto’s permit to commercialize genetically modified soybeans in seven states, a move Monsanto calls unjustified.

Monsanto says in a statement that the permit had been withdrawn on unwarranted legal and technical grounds, according to Reuters. The company said it would take the necessary steps to safeguard its rights and those of farmers using the technology.

Officials from Mexico in a document say the permit was withdrawn due to the detection of transgenic Monsanto soy in areas where it was not authorized. However, Monsanto rejected that argument, saying in its statement that authorities had not done a proper analysis.