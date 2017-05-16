Mexico Officials Visiting U.S. This Week to Talk Trade

With U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer’s swearing-in Monday, a group of trade officials from Mexico plan to travel to the U.S. to begin working on trade issues between the two countries.

U.S. News and World Report says Luis Videgaray, Mexico’s Foreign Minister, will travel with other high ranking officials from Mexico to the U.S. as the two countries seek to end a dispute over sugar exports and prepare for talks over renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Mexico’s Foreign Minister said last week of the vote to confirm Lighthizer: “For us, it’s good news that the process is closer to starting.” He says Mexico is ready to enter “a serious negotiation” with the United States.