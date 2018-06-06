Mexico Retaliates with 20 Percent Tariff on U.S. Pork

Mexico is retaliating against trade tariffs placed by the United States with tariff on U.S. pork. Mexico Tuesday implemented punitive tariffs starting at ten percent and escalating to 20 percent next month on unprocessed pork.

The list, according to meat industry publication Meatingplace, includes a 20 percent tariff on U.S. hams and pieces of ham, as well as fresh and frozen pork legs, shoulders, and their pieces without bones. The Mexican ministry will also open a 350,000-metric-ton tariff-free quota for imports of pork legs and shoulders from other countries. Mexico is the largest export market for U.S. pork, representing nearly 25 percent of all U.S. pork exports.

National Pork Producers Council President Jim Heimerl says the tariff “eliminates our ability to compete effectively in Mexico.” In a statement, U.S. Meat Export Federation President and CEO Dan Halstrom said the action by Mexico will “negatively impact everyone in the U.S. supply chain,” along with harming Mexican consumers and “potentially open up a tremendously strong market to a whole new range of competitors.”