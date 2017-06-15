Midwest Hop Producers & Nebraska Extension Hops Field Day and Scouting Workshop

Midwest Hop Producers and Nebraska Extension hope you’ll plan to join us for our Hops Field Day and Scouting Workshop on Saturday, July 22, 2017.

Speakers from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Nebraska Extension, as well as local growers and brewers will be presenting. Topics include major pests and disease, weed management, as well as hearing a brewer’s perspective. Hands on in-field scouting, harvesting equipment display and an update on hop efforts across Nebraska will also be provided.

Location: Nebraska Hop Yards, 18003 Club View Dr. Plattsmouth, NE 68048

Cost: The workshop is $150 per person for all attendees, and please note that the registration is non-refundable. Cost includes lunch, hand lens and field book.

Date: Saturday July 22, 2017 8:30am-4:30pm

Who should attend?

Anyone with an interest in hop production

Farmers looking for a high value specialty crop

New growers interested in learning more about scouting techniques

Home Brewers looking to raise their own hops

Extension agents, educators, etc.

Workshop will be held outside rain or shine, so dress accordingly and plan for inclement weather. All attendees will need to preregister, as space is limited.

Sign up at:

http://midwesthopproducers. com/ Workshop page, Midwest Hop Producers Facebook – Event page

Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ hops-field-day-scouting- workshop-registration- 33430139447?aff=Website