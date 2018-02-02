Military veteran farmers invited to free conference

Registration is now open for Answering the Call, a free conference for military veteran farmers who are currently farming or want to begin farming. The second annual event is sponsored by Center for Rural Affairs and Legal Aid of Nebraska.

Answering the Call is set for Saturday, March 24, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at Central Community College-Hastings, Technical Blvd., Hastings, Neb.

“The conference is an opportunity for veterans to connect with fellow former service members who are engaged or interested in farming,” said Cora Fox, policy program associate at the Center for Rural Affairs. “Veterans can see firsthand how other veterans have translated the duty and drive of military life into a second career on the farm.”

Farmers looking to transition operations to veteran farmers, or who are willing to mentor are also encouraged to attend.

Session topics include programs available to veterans interested in farming, diversified agriculture, conservation, and agritourism.

Conference attendance is free, but pre-registration is required by Friday, March 16. Register at www.cfra.org/AnsweringTheCall

A continental breakfast and lunch will be provided.

Additional support for Answering the Call is provided by Farm Credit Services of America, the Nebraska Tourism Commission, and the Beginning Farmer and Rancher Development Program of the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, U.S. Department of Agriculture.

For more information, contact Cora Fox at coraf@cfra.org or 402-687-2100 ext 1012 or visit www.cfra.org/AnsweringTheCall.