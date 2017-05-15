Millard to Lead Conaway’s Agriculture Committee Communications Team

Washington, D.C. – House Agriculture Committee Chairman K. Michael Conaway (TX-11) announced the addition of Rachel Millard to lead his committee communications team.

Rachel Millard has been named communications director for the House Agriculture Committee ahead of the upcoming 2018 Farm Bill. Most recently, Millard handled public affairs and corporate communications strategy at the Glover Park Group. Prior to that, she spent nearly six years working for Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) in his leadership and personal offices where she served as communications director, on-the-record spokesperson and senior advisor to Thune.

“I’m pleased to welcome Rachel to my team,” said Conaway. “Rachel brings a valuable perspective as someone who has served in senior positions both on Capitol Hill and within the private sector. As a South Dakotan from the heart of agriculture country, Rachel knows the importance of maintaining a safe, affordable and abundant food supply, and her wealth of communications experience will help to strengthen the committee’s message heading into the 2018 Farm Bill.”

In addition, Mollie Wilken will continue serving as press secretary and Stephanie Addison will retain her role as deputy press secretary for the committee.