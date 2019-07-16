Minden, Nebr. Native Named Angus Regional Manager

Levi Landers, a Minden, Nebraska, native, has been selected as the American Angus Association® regional manager for Nebraska and Colorado. He joins the Association from American Hereford Association where he has been a field manager for Nebraska, South Dakota, Kansas, North Dakota, Minnesota and Saskatchewan since 2008.

“We are pleased to have Levi join the Angus family,” said David Gazda, director of field services for the Association. “His passion for the industry and the valuable experience he brings to our team, Levi will be a tremendous asset to Angus breeders and commercial producers throughout Region 7.”

Prior to joining Hereford, Landers was a Western Ag Reporter territory manager for Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado and Kansas after earning a Bachelor of Science from Oklahoma Panhandle State University in animal science.

“Throughout the past 15 years, my experiences in the seedstock industry has created a passion for registered cattle and the value they bring to the industry,” Landers said. “So, I’m looking forward to continuing that passion for registered cattle to the Angus breed.”

Originally from Miles City, Montana, Landers grew up on a family commercial operation. He attended junior college at Casper College in Casper, Wyoming, where he was on the livestock judging team, before transferring to Oklahoma Panhandle State University.