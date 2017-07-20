Minnesota Investigating Dicamba Complaints

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is investigating

about two dozen complaints from farmers about dicamba herbicide drift.

Minnesota agriculture department supervisor Greg Cremers says the complaints about dicamba damage in soybeans started coming in earlier this month.

Damaged vegetation will be tested in the coming months to see if diacamba is to blame.

Robb Fraley, Monsanto’s chief technology officer says dicamba has

small-scale drift issues just like any herbicide, but that most of the damage is caused by farmer error.

Arkansas, Missouri and Tennessee are seeing similar problems and have taken steps to restrict diacamba usage.