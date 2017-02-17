Minnesota, South Dakota Governors to Attend Pheasant Summit For the Farm Bill

The governors of Minnesota and South Dakota are set to participate in a National Pheasant Summit in Minneapolis Saturday.

Govs. Mark Dayton of Minnesota and Dennis Daugaard of South Dakota will be joined by U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson of Minnesota, the ranking Democrat on the House Agriculture Committee. They’ll discuss the process for drafting a new Farm Bill and initiatives for creating wildlife habitat.

The National Pheasant Summit is part of the National Pheasant Fest and Quail Classic organized by Pheasants Forever. The group says Dayton and Daugaard are among the most visible public officials expressing concern over decreasing wildlife habitat in the upper Midwest.

Peterson has called for a big increase in acres protected under the Conservation Reserve Program, which Pheasants Forever supports as a way to restore habitat.