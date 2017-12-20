Missouri Announces First Wave of 2016 Dicamba Misuse Fines

Missouri has announced fines for herbicide applicators stemming from 2016 dicamba investigations in the Southeast corner of the state.

All the announced fines are for applicators in Dunklin County, in Missouri’s bootheel region, bordering Arkansas. One applicator was cited for an alleged 149 violations, with a civil penalty settlement amount of $62,250. The fines started at $1,500, and totaled more than $145,000 for eight applicators, in what the state calls the first wave of civil penalties. In 2016, the Missouri Department of Agriculture completed 121 complaint-based dicamba investigations. Federal investigators are also looking into six of the complaints from 2016 in the state.

Neighboring Arkansas in 2016 issued seven warnings and 47 civil penalties in 2016, and is investigating nearly 1,000 dicamba misuse complaints reported in 2017. Missouri is investigating more than 300 complaints reported in 2017.