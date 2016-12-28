MO Governor-Elect Appoints Director of Agriculture

Missouri Governor-Elect Eric Greitens tapped Chris Chinn to serve as the next Director of the Missouri Department of Agriculture. Missouri Cattlemen’s Association (MCA) President Keith Stevens commends the governor-elect on the selection.

“Chris is a fifth generation farmer. She has been an unwavering advocate and spokesperson for this industry. Chris has been instrumental in educating consumers about how farmers and ranchers care for their animals, land and resources,” said Stevens. “We support the governor-elect’s choice.”

Chris Chinn and her husband raise hogs, cattle, hay and row-crops on their Northeast Missouri farm. Governor-Elect Greitens said her words and actions have been widely recognized.

“It’s tough enough to run a successful farm, which the Chinns do, but Chris is also a leading agriculture advocate,” penned Governor-Elect Greitens in a Facebook post. “She has become a voice for Missouri farmers, and she has repeatedly stood up to critics and activists. She writes and speaks around the state and country about what a farm can do when it is run with care.”

Chinn must be confirmed by the Missouri Senate.