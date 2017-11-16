Monsanto, Farm Groups Suing California Over Glyphosate

Monsanto, along with U.S. farm groups, has filed a lawsuit against California aimed at stopping the state from requiring cancer warnings on products containing glyphosate.

California recently added glyphosate, a component of Roundup, to the state’s list of cancer-causing chemicals and will require products to contain the label as well. The action followed the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer claim in 2015 that glyphosate was “probably carcinogenic.” In the lawsuit, filed in federal court in California, Monsanto and groups representing corn, soy and wheat farmers reject that glyphosate causes cancer, according to Reuters. The groups say the state’s requirement for warnings would force sellers of products containing glyphosate to spread false information. The case-header shows as the National Association of Wheat Growers against the California Environmental Health Hazard Assessment office.

Leading the coalition is the National Association of Wheat Growers and the National Corn Growers Association, among many other state and national organizations.