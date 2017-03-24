Monsanto Gives $50,000 to Support Fire Relief Efforts in KS

Monsanto has donated $50,000 to Kansas Farm Bureau’s (KFB) Foundation in support of young and beginning ranchers affected by recent wildfires.

The funds will support a Young Farmers & Ranchers (YF&R) fire relief effort between Kansas, Texas, Oklahoma and Colorado state YF&R programs.

“We’ve seen an outpouring of support since the fires,” Amy France, KFB’s YF&R chair, says. “Coming together in times like this is indicative of the charitable nature of our nation’s agricultural industry and we’re incredibly grateful for Monsanto’s support.”

“Our hearts go out to those individuals and families who have been impacted by the devastating wildfires in Kansas,” Brett Begemann, president and chief operating officer at Monsanto, says. “Here at Monsanto we are committed to strengthening both farming communities and the communities where we live and work, and supporting others in agriculture.”

“We consider it a privilege to play a small part in the Kansas relief efforts and encourage others to join us in restoring the livelihoods of the state’s farmers and ranchers who have lost homes, crops, livestock and grazing lands. We’re all in this together,” he added.

The wildfires burned an estimated 1.5 million acres in the affected states. These funds will be distributed to help rebuild fence, restock herds, provide hay and other needed items.

To contribute to the fund, visit www.kfb.org/yfr-firerelief. Donations will be matched dollar for dollar because of Monsanto’s contribution.