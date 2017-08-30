Monsanto Has Big Supply of RR2E Soybeans for 2018

Monsanto says it has enough supply of Roundup Ready 2 Xtend soybeans for up to half of all U.S. soybean acres for the 2018 season.

The supply doubles the planted area for Roundup Ready 2 Xtend beans from this season. Monsanto Chief Technology Officer Robb Fraley said at the Farm Progress Show Tuesday that the company has seen great demand for the crop system, which features a low-volatility dicamba herbicide, XtendiMax.

While dicamba drift is a big concern for farmers moving forward, Fraley said that for the vast majority of situations, the company has “identified issues that are addressable through training and following the label instructions.”

He said Monsanto has directly worked with nearly 50,000 farmers and applicators at XtendiMax herbicide learning events across the country and will continue to evolve and tailor trainings to continue to help growers.