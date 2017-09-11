Monsanto Urging Against Arkansas Post Emerge Dicamba Ban Proposal

Monsanto is urging Arkansas to reject a recommended ban on dicamba herbicide use after April 15th.

The Arkansas Plant Board and Governor Asa Hutchinson are considering the ban as the state has received near 1,000 complaints of alleged drift and misuse of dicamba herbicides. The company says the ban and others passed by the state don’t “stand on sound science and are influenced by bias.” In a letter and petition to Arkansas, Monsanto writes: “While investigation of the 2017 reports is not complete, the available evidence establishes that Arkansas farmers can use new, low-volatility dicamba formulations safely and effectively to control resistant weeds.”

The Arkansas Plant Board has received the petition from Monsanto and will review it in a September 12th Pesticide Committee meeting and again September 21st at the full State Plant Board meeting.