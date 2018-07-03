class="post-template-default single single-post postid-321267 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
More Ag Tariffs In Place This Week | KRVN Radio

More Ag Tariffs In Place This Week

BY NAFB | July 3, 2018
A Chinese flag flies on a ship stocked with products at the Long Beach (California) Port earlier this year. The U.S. and China accelerated their trade dispute Friday as the Trump administration went ahead with tariffs against Chinese technology. (DTN file photo by Chris Clayton)

Major U.S. trading partners, including China, Canada, and Mexico are hitting back against the Trump Administration’s trade policies by putting retaliatory duties on almost $50 billion worth of U.S. goods.

Politico says the final list of tariffs in Canada includes a lot of U.S. agricultural products, including orange juice, maple syrup, and U.S. prepared beef products. Canada’s Foreign Minister says they have no choice but to retaliate with a perfectly reciprocal dollar-for-dollar response.

Later this week, Mexico will carry out the second part of a two-part process targeting almost $3 billion worth of U.S. goods. That includes $2.5 billion worth of American agricultural products, including cheese, pork hams and shoulders, apples, sausages, frozen potatoes, frozen cranberries, orange juice, and whiskey.

The Trump Administration will likely escalate things on Friday by imposing a 25 percent duty on about $34 billion in additional Chinese goods. China is expected to immediately respond by implementing a 25 percent duty on about $34 billion worth of U.S. exports, including soybeans and cars.

