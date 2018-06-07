More Tariffs From Mexico Planned

More tariffs are expected from Mexico after the nation announced its 20 percent tariff on U.S. pork earlier this week.

The list of tariffs from Mexico includes apples, cheeses, potatoes, cranberries, and “Tennessee” and bourbon whiskies, among other items. Mexico is responding to U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs enacted by President Trump and put into place last week, after exempting Canada, Mexico and European Union previously from the tariffs.

The tariffs will impact just more than one percent of all U.S. exports to Mexico, but will have significant impact on targeted industries, including agriculture. Farmers for Free Trade released a statement this week saying the tariffs “will exact immediate and painful consequences.” Meanwhile, the European Union has planned retaliatory tariffs on U.S. motorcycle’s, jeans and whiskey. Those tariffs will start in July.