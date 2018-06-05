More than 200 Students Chosen for Annual NAYI

LINCOLN—The Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute (NAYI) is a unique experience for students interested in agriculture to learn about leadership, personal growth and ag-related career opportunities. More than 200 Nebraska high school juniors and seniors will serve as delegates at this year’s 47th annual NAYI, July 9-13, in Lincoln. NAYI is sponsored in part by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA).

“NAYI is an excellent way for Nebraska’s youth to explore agricultural career opportunities and increase their knowledge and passion for agriculture,” said NDA Director Steve Wellman. “NAYI is the longest running program of its kind in the nation, helping to ensure that there are enough young professionals interested in ag-related careers to meet the growing needs of agriculture in the future.”

During the five-day Institute held at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s East Campus, delegates participate in agriculture policy and group discussions as well as career development activities. Motivational speakers and a farm management program help delegates grow their leadership potential and strengthen their pride in Nebraska agriculture. The week also provides delegates an opportunity to network with industry leaders, top-notch speakers and ag representatives.

Since its start, NAYI has shared the importance of agriculture with nearly 6,200 youth from across the state. Delegates apply for and are selected to attend the Institute free of charge due to numerous donations from agricultural businesses, commodity groups and industry organizations.

“I thank all of our sponsors for their investment in Nebraska youth and agriculture and for their continued support of NAYI,” said Wellman. “Their generous contributions have helped make NAYI a strong foundation for the youth of Nebraska and the future of our farming, ranching and ag-related industries.

NAYI events and additional youth learning opportunities throughout the year are organized by the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Council (NAYC). NDA selects Council members who are passionate about agriculture and who want to teach young Nebraskans about the state’s leading industry. This year’s Council is comprised of 21 college-age men and women from across the state.

To learn more about NAYC or NAYI, visit the NAYI website at nda.nebraska.gov/nayi/. Or, keep an eye on NAYI activities on Facebook by searching and liking the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute, and/or on Twitter, by following the_nayc or #NAYI18.