MU Extension Produces Short Videos on CAFOs

COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri Extension recently rolled out an educational program to give the public science-based information about Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs).

The program includes a webpage and a series of five-minute videos, says Teng Lim, MU Extension agricultural engineer. “MU Extension faculty often respond to great, but similar, questions in rural areas about CAFOs and their impact,” he says. “The public can learn about CAFOs from these short videos and share them with their friends and neighbors.”

The first video, produced by Dr. Lim, introduces common concerns such as environmental impacts, biosecurity, antibiotic use and real estate values. The other videos go into greater depth on these topics.

The MU Extension Commercial Agriculture Program webpage, http://agebb.missouri.edu/ commag/cafo/, hosts the videos and other MU research on CAFOs.

The MU Extension Program, with assistance from the National Pork Board, funded the videos. The videos are purposefully short and animated to reach people who are interested in the impact of CAFOs on rural environment.

The MU Extension faculty team members for the videos are Lim, veterinarian Corinne Bromfield, state swine specialist Marcia Shannon and economist Ray Massey.