NAFTA Withdraw Threats Put Transportation Jobs in Jeopardy

Withdraw threats by President Donald Trump regarding the North American Free Trade Agreement are putting transportation jobs at risk. Politico says that thousands of transportation jobs up and down the Mississippi River and across truck and rail networks are at stake, including those involved in the shipment of agricultural products.

Barges loaded with grain shipped along the Mississippi River head to New Orleans, and boards cargo ships destined for Mexico, among other locations. Mexico imported $3.6 billion of wheat, corn and other cereal grains from the United States last year. Meanwhile, nearly two-thirds of U.S. NAFTA freight is carried by trucks, according to the Transportation Department. Finally, tearing up NAFTA would have a “huge” impact on railroads, according to the Association of American Railroads.

At least 42 percent of rail cars are directly associated with overall international trade, and approximately 50,000 rail jobs are dependent on international trade.