NAGC Celebrates One-Year Anniversary

The National Agricultural Genotyping Center, championed by the National Corn Growers Association, marks its one-year anniversary today and it does so with a significant list of accomplishments of importance to corn farmers.

NAGC’s mission is to translate scientific discoveries, such as the information from the maize genome project, into solutions for production agriculture, food safety, functional foods, bioenergy and national security.

“We are extremely excited to see this state-of-the-art facility living up to its promise,” said Larry Hoffmann, chair of the NCGA’s Corn Quality and Productivity Action Team. “The Genotyping Center is already building a reputation for using its high-throughput genotyping technology to both inform and solve problems facing agriculture.”