Nation Wide Beef Recall

TOLLESON, Ariz. (AP) — Federal officials said Thursday that an Arizona company voluntarily recalled more than 6.5 million pounds of beef that could be contaminated with salmonella. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 267” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

An investigation found the products, including ground beef and beef patties likely came from JBS Tolleson Inc., a meat packing plant west of Phoenix. The Agriculture Department says the raw beef was packed between July 26 and Sept. 7 and shipped to retailers nationwide, including Walmart. Some of the products have a sell or use by date in late September.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

An epidemiological investigation found 57 people in 16 states, including 15 in Arizona, 12 in Colorado and six in Utah, have become ill so far. Fourteen people were hospitalized. The Centers for Disease Control says no deaths have been reported.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact the JBS USA Consumer Hotline at (800) 727-2333.