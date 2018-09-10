National Association Celebrates 10 Years in Green Building

(Jefferson City, MO) – On Monday, September 10th, the National Biodiesel Board celebrated 10 years in their Jefferson City office. The National Biodiesel Board commemorated the decade of growth and milestones with a formal ribbon cutting ceremony.

“The National Biodiesel Board was started here in Jefferson City 25 years ago,” said Chief Executive Officer Donnell Rehagen. “This building has served NBB for the last ten years, allowing us to grow our industry across the nation.”

In 2008, NBB moved into their home in Jefferson City after remodeling a previously vacant building on the East side of town. The office itself was designed with sustainability in mind, with energy efficient indoor lighting, recycled carpet, and solar powered outdoor lights. NBB wanted to follow biodiesel’s lead with clean, green energy. Since moving into their celebrated space, the biodiesel industry has made significant strides and continues to see progress each year.

The National Biodiesel Board also celebrated their 25th anniversary this year. These two milestone events highlight the phenomenal growth of the biodiesel industry. What started as a study at the University of Missouri, has turned into a nearly three-billion-gallon industry that supports more than 64,000 jobs.

“NBB has come a long way since our humble beginnings, but you can still find us here in the heart of Missouri,” Rehagen added. “The staff within these walls continue to strive for excellence, growth, and promotion of a quality, sustainable fuel.”

Made from an increasingly diverse mix of resources such as recycled cooking oil, soybean oil and animal fats, biodiesel is a renewable, clean-burning diesel replacement that can be used in existing diesel engines without modification. It is the nation’s first domestically produced, commercially available advanced biofuel. NBB is the U.S. trade association representing the entire biodiesel value chain, including producers, feedstock suppliers, and fuel distributors, as well as the U.S. renewable diesel industry. NBB is celebrating its 25th year as an organization in 2018.