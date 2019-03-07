National Association of Manufacturers, National Puerto Rican Chamber of Commerce, Domino’s Pizza, and Dow Join Pass USMCA Coalition

Today, the Pass USMCA Coalition, an alliance advocating for the swift passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, welcomed the National Association of Manufacturers, Domino’s Pizza, Dow, and the National Puerto Rican Chamber of Commerce as its newest members.

“We’re thrilled to add four more well-respected organizations to our coalition,” said Joe Crowley, honorary co-chairman of Pass USMCA and a former Congressman from New York. “Our coalition is exceedingly diverse — and that speaks volumes about the widespread support for USMCA.”

The National Association of Manufacturers is the largest manufacturing association in the United States. Domino’s is the world’s largest pizza seller, with more than 16,000 stores. Dow is the world’s leading materials science company. And the National Puerto Rican Chamber of Commerce is a vital advocate for entrepreneurship and innovation within Puerto Rico’s economy.

Each of these new members has a strong interest in the success of USMCA. Nearly half of Domino’s stores are located in North America. Trade with Canada and Mexico supports 2 million U.S. manufacturing jobs. Puerto Rico’s economy and businesses are overwhelmingly dependent on North American trade. And chemical exports to Canada and Mexico have tripled since NAFTA went into effect in 1994.

“North American trade supports millions of jobs and generates billions in economic output,” said Rick Dearborn, Pass USMCA Coalition’s executive director. “We’re grateful that Domino’s, Dow, the National Puerto Rican Chamber of Commerce, and NAM all support our efforts to highlight USMCA’s benefits for Americans.”

“It’s terrific to have four more leading businesses and groups making the case for USMCA,” said Gary Locke, honorary co-chairman of Pass USMCA. “Passing the new trade pact with Mexico and Canada isn’t a partisan issue. This deal benefits every American.”