National Biodiesel Conference to Celebrate 25 Years of Growth

(FORT WORTH) – Producers, marketers and aficionados are preparing to return to Fort Worth this month when the National Biodiesel Conference & Expo opens at the convention center for four days of all things biodiesel.

This year’s conference will also serve as a celebration for the conference sponsor when the National Biodiesel Board is honored for 25 years of service providing research and representation for the industry in Washington, DC, and across the country.

“Every conference we’ve sponsored has been an exciting event for our industry,” said NBB CEO Donnell Rehagan. “But this one is obviously going to be special as we take the opportunity to not only recognize the milestones we’ve passed over the last two-and-half decades, we’ll also look forward to meeting the challenges ahead as the industry continues to grow and plays an even greater role in America’s ever more critical energy sector.”

And the conference isn’t just for industry insiders. The public is invited Tuesday to join in the discussions focused on biodiesel technology, public policy and more. They will also have the opportunity to explore the event’s Conference Central, where they can learn all about how biodiesel is made from an increasingly diverse mix of resources such as recycled cooking oil, soybean oil and animal fats. A Texas driver’s license is required for local residents to attend free of charge. Wednesday, the public is invited back to participate in a “ride-and-drive” with vehicles provided by area dealers and equipped with the latest diesel engines.

Other highlights for attendees include a session with the filmmakers who premiered “Hot Grease” at the prestigious DOC NYC film festival before its debut on the Discovery Channel last November. The feature length documentary tells the story of biodiesel’s rise and the industry fight for survival in the face of numerous public policy challenges. The producers spent countless hours documenting the experiences of biodiesel entrepreneurs in Texas, while advocates in Washington, D.C., come together to fight off a barrage of attacks from opponents more interested in protecting the status quo.

The National Biodiesel Conference & Expo take places January 22 – 25 at the Fort Worth Convention Center. To learn more about the conference, including a full schedule of events and information on how to register, visit http://www. biodieselconference.org/.