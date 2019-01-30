National Biodiesel Foundation Elects New Directors

San Diego, CA – The National Biodiesel Foundation elected three new directors: Danielle Brannan, New Leaf Biofuels; Mike Devine, World Energy; and Chris Hill, American Soybean Association to the Board last week during the National Biodiesel Conference & Expo.

“I believe the Foundation is critical to educating the public about biodiesel and getting it into the marketplace,” says Brannan. “Events and education forums, such as the New York City Congressional Tour coming this Spring, help move the industry forward.”

“In 2019, we look forward to continuing to support and fund partnerships working on research and sustainability projects showing the benefits and quality of biodiesel. With support from the industry, we plan to sponsor activities like land use change research, diesel technician training, and student education grants among other things,” added Executive Director Tom Verry.

In addition to the three new directors, biodiesel industry leaders currently serving on the Foundation’s Board include:

Jeff Lynn, NBF President, Illinois Soybean Association

Mark Caspers, NBF Vice President, Nebraska Soybean Board

Lindsay Fitzgerald, NBF Secretary and Treasurer, Renewable Energy Group

Matt Jaeger, Emergent Green Energy

Rob Shaffer, American Soybean Association

David Womack, Tennessee Soybean Promotion Board

Dave Walton, Iowa Soybean Association

The Foundation’s mission is to accomplish outreach, education, research and demonstration activities for the advancement of biodiesel. The Foundation works closely with the National Biodiesel Board.

Biodiesel is a renewable, clean-burning diesel replacement that is reducing U.S. dependence on foreign petroleum, creating jobs and improving the environment. The Foundation works with industry supporting young scientists with grants to attend and participate in research and sustainability projects, showcasing biodiesel and bioheat use in urban communities, and partnering with Universities to conduct research and update modeling (such as the global economic database GTAP).