National FFA Organization Awards More Than $2.7 Million in Scholarships

INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, April 27, 2017/National FFA Organization) – The National FFA Organization and National FFA Foundation has awarded more than $2.7 million in scholarships to 1,884 recipients. This was made possible thanks to the generosity of 115 sponsors.

More than 8,300 students applied online for the scholarships, with many of the applicants being considered for multiple awards. Approximately one in every four students who applied was awarded a scholarship. The scholarships were available to students pursuing two-year or four-year degrees or vocational programs. The average recipient had a GPA of 3.76 on a 4.0 scale and were in the top 16 percent of their class.

This year marks the 33rd year for the scholarship program, which began in 1984 with 16 scholarships offered. Since then, more than $47 million has been awarded in scholarship funds through the National FFA Organization.

The selection process takes into account the whole student, including FFA involvement, work experience, supervised agricultural experience, community service, leadership skills and academics.

A list of recipients is available on the scholarship results page on FFA.org . Recipients are listed first by the state in which their high school is located then alphabetically by student last name.

Detailed instructions on how to claim scholarships will be mailed to the recipients in late May. Recipients who have not received instructions by July 1, 2017, should email scholarships@ffa.org.

Information for the 2018 scholarship program will be available on FFA.org Nov. 15, 2017.